Super Bowl LII News: New MVP Nick Foles Dedicates Games to His Family, Almost Considered Retirement

Reuters/Kevin Lamarque Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles offers his games to his family.

New Super Bowl Most Valuable Player (MVP) Nick Foles shared that he dedicates his games to his family. Foles also admitted that he considered retiring years ago.

The Super Bowl LII crowned Foles as the new MVP, and he shared at a recent press conference that he plays for his wife Tori Moore and especially for his daughter, Lily James Foles.

According to the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback, he puts in mind every time he plays that he wants to make her daughter — who was born last June — proud of him when she grows up.

"I know that every time I step on the field, every single thing I do, there's going to be [a day] she looks and wants to know who her daddy was and what he did and that gives you a little extra juice to go out here whenever you're tired, whatever you're doing, doing things the right way. I think about that because I know she's gonna grow up and I want her to be proud of her daddy," Foles shared in the conference, provided by Sportsradio on Twitter.

When Foles accepted the honor of being the Super Bowl's MVP, his family came on stage with him to celebrate his moment.

Foles is extremely grateful and humbled by being named MVP. However, the quarterback revealed that he considered retiring over two years ago. Foles told his story at a press conference after Sunday's Super Bowl.

When Foles missed the chance to become a starter for the Los Angeles Rams, the quarterback revealed that he took a week to think about his career, ABC News confirmed.

Foles recalls it as "the best thing that ever happened" because it gave him the opportunity to "assess everything in life," which later on led him to become the quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles.