Super Bowl LII Predictions: 'Madden NFL 18' Predicts Patriots Get Tough Win Over Eagles

YouTube/EA SPORTS A still from "Madden 18's" Super Bowl LII prediction trailer.

The Electronic Arts Sports video game "Madden NFL 18" has already released its annual Super Bowl prediction. And this time, it expects a New England Patriots win.

"Madden NFL 18" is the latest installment of the EA Sports franchise that is licensed to bring real-life players and NFL teams to the virtual world of video games. To get on the Super Bowl train, "Madden" regularly releases a prediction ahead of the NFL championship bout.

"Madden NFL 18's" prediction for Super Bowl LII sided with the Patriots. However, unlike many sports analysts, the video game writers and developers are expecting the reigning NFL champs to have a hard time snatching the win.

In the video illustrating the prediction, it was Tom Brady's time to shine in the 4th quarter of the NFL's biggest game. The soon-to-be MVP threw yet another touchdown pass to Danny Amendola to put the Patriots back on top.

After forcing an Eagles punt, the Pats were on their way to a grind-out-the-clock win when the fates intervened and Eagles safety Malcom Jennings forced a strip fumble from New England running back Dion Lewis.

Capitalizing on the momentum, the Eagles marched upfield and used masterful clock management to put themselves in position to dethrone the Patriots in dramatic fashion. As the time expired, Nick Foles lofted a desperate pass to Alshon Jeffery, hoping the veteran could use his size and physicality to come down with the ball and send the city of Philadelphia into euphoria.

However, Patriots defensive back Stephon Gilmore had other plans and emerged as the hero of the moment, knocking the ball away and sealing the Patriots' sixth championship.

In 2016, the Madden Super Bowl simulation got it wrong since it picked the Carolina Panthers to win, when in reality, it was the Denver Broncos who emerged victorious. A year before that, however, the simulation picked the Patriots to beat the Seahawks 28-24--and that was exactly what happened. In 2017, the simulation was correct, predicting the Patriots would come from behind and beat the Atlanta Falcons.