Super Bowl Odds, Picks: Patriots Seen as Heavy Favorites

Super Bowl LII is almost here, and between the AFC's New England Patriots and NFC's Philadelphia Eagles, most of the wager lines have been laid down and fixed for the most part of these past couple of weeks. One thing that's making a move this late in the week is the point total, for some reason.

The picks have mostly settled on the New England Patriots though, and for good reason. The team has demonstrated themselves to be the best in the league during the regular season, as CBS Sports pointed out. Postseason also saw them in the same form, with their dominant performance in the divisional round matches against the Titans.

Reuters/Matthew Emmons New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) addresses the media during Super Bowl LII Opening Ceremonies.

The Jaguars had them on the brink until they staged a surprise rout that still has NFL fans raving to this day. The fact that they have the Tom Brady and Bill Belichick doesn't hurt, either.

Still, the NFL is a premiere of a league as it gets, and even the Patriots are favored to win by just 4.5 points. Las Vegas oddsmakers, like the Westgate SuperBook, are listing them even closer, at 4 points all week, which already hints at a tense Super Bowl Sunday.

A new development is hinting at an even hotter contest this weekend, as speculators have reason to believe that the scoring total will be even higher than usual. This Super Bowl can turn into a shoot-out, the way the bookkeepers see it, with the Wynn giving the game as much as 49.

Most of the offices like William Hill and the Golden Nugget are sticking to 48.5 for now, as well as the other betting spots. While a total of 48 means a total of six touchdowns and two field goals for both teams, most speculators are thinking that the Patriots will not only win, they will also cover the spread.