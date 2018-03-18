'Super Mario Bros' Nintendo Switch News: Here's Possibly the Most Realistic Roster Prediction

Activision A screenshot from "Crash Bandicoot"

Now that "Super Smash Bros" for the Nintendo Switch is confirmed, fans now focus on speculating about who will make it to the roster.

Funimation is down to bring "Dragon Ball" hero Goku to the fold if Nintendo wanted to, and if there is one thing that the franchise has proven time and again, it is that it is never to assume which characters can and cannot join the ensemble.

The new characters confirmed so far for the new "Super Smash Bros" game are the Inklings from "Splatoon."

A Reddit user, on the other hand, put together his dream lineup that will join these characters in the "Super Smash Bros" game for Nintendo Switch but kept it as realistic as possible.

Of course, there are the staples, a.k.a. the folks from the Mario universe, returning and fan-favorite vets, like Link as well as the standard "Pokemon" and "Fire Emblem" characters, to take up the majority of the slots, but there are some notable additions too.

Many fans agreed with the Redditor that Crash from "Crash Bandicoot" should be the owner of one of the "Super Smash Bros" slots. If it was 30 years ago, this would in no way even be considered due to the Sony and Nintendo rivalry.

As Game Rant pointed out, with the "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" headed to the Nintendo Switch soon, PlayStation exclusivity is no longer an issue to worry about, opening the doors for the character's entrance in "Super Smash Bros."

There is also a space for Rayman in the dream roster, whose crossover to the game will take the partnership between Nintendo and Ubisoft to a new level. The latter has been collaborating with the former now more than ever following the release of the Switch console.

The two companies even worked together for "Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle," so it will not be so shocking if Ubisoft ends up lending one of their characters to potentially one of the biggest upcoming games for the Nintendo Switch. Rayman is the hero to get that job done, especially with his look and abilities that will make him feel right at home in "Super Smash Bros."

A space for Isaac from "Golden Sun" is also there. The character has appeared in the franchise as an unlockable Assist Trophy in "Super Smash Bros. Brawl," but for the upcoming Nintendo Switch game, fans wish he will get the playable promotion.

There is also hope that Bayonetta from the "Bayonetta" series will return (after all, the games recently made their way to the Nintendo Switch), along with Snake from "Metal Gear."