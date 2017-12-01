'Super Mario' Cereal To Hit Store In The Near Future

REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo A figure depicting "Mario", a character in Nintendo's "Mario Bros." video games, is displayed at the company showroom in Tokyo, Japan July 14, 2016.

Earlier this week, fan of the "Super Mario" universe heard that there may be a breakfast cereal that will be released. It was said to showcase some of the features of "Super Mario" to brighten up their morning. Recent reports have revealed that Kellogg's has confirmed that the "Super Mario" cereal is going to be released in the U.S. soon.

"We hope you'll keep an eye out for the new Super Mario Cereal that is hitting store shelves now," Kellogg's told a Twitter user, as reported by Cerealously. "This star-shaped cereal features Super Mario-inspired marshmallows, and a limited number of packages will have an Amiibo powerup sticker that can be used on the Super Mario Odyssey game with the Nintendo Switch gaming console."

Further reports reveal that neither Nintendo nor Kellogg's have released an official statement or announcement for the "Super Mario" cereal. However, several fans have already begun to spot them in their local groceries. Considering that the two companies have already partnered up once before for a similar project, fans are expecting the "Super Mario" cereal to be a hit. Aside from the flavors that it is expected to offer to their breakfast meals, its amiibo feature proves to be the most interesting detail.

The "Super Mario" cereal from Nintendo and Kellogg's are reportedly released in order to promote the gaming giant's most recent release, "Super Mario Odyssey." The game title has been nominated for multiple categories in the Game Awards, and critics have generally lauded the game for being able to reincarnate the universe and integrate it with contemporary technology.

"Super Mario Odyssey" was originally released in October for Nintendo Switch. It was written by Hiroaki Hishinuma, developed by Nintendo, and designed by Futoshi Shirai and Shinya Hiratake. As for the cereal, more information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.