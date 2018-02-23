'Super Mario Odyssey' Balloon World Update Now Live

Facebook/Super Mario Gaming pundits agree that "Super Mario Odyssey" is the best game in the franchise.

Nintendo has released a new update "Super Mario Odyssey" to give Nintendo Switch owners something to do after finding all the moons. Dubbed "Balloon World," the update adds a number of new content courtesy of Mario's brother Luigi.

The title is a bit misleading though as it doesn't feature a new balloon-themed world. Instead, it includes a new mini-game, additional outfits in the post-game shop, and new camera filters.

Three new outfits have also been added to the post-game shop: Musician Hat & Outfit, Sunshine Shades & Outfit, and Knight Helmet & Armor!

Originally announced back in January, the update comes with a new multiplayer mini-game called "Balloon World" which can be unlocked following completion of the main game. The mini-game comes in two modes and requires players to search for Luigi in each kingdom and strike up a conversation where he will give you the assignment.

In the first mode, "Hide It," players are tasked with hiding a balloon for other players to find. The second mode, "Find It," requires players to do the opposite and find the balloons that other players have hidden. To make it even more challenging, these tasks will be timed and the environments will experience weather changes while the mode is in play.

Nintendo didn't highlight any rewards for completing the mini-game. However, getting high scores for hiding or finding balloons will allow players to rank up for those all-important bragging rights.

Mini-games such as these certainly contribute to the overall life of "Super Mario Odyssey" which is in dire need of new content. Since its release, many players have been begging Nintendo to release additional DLC (downloadable content) that more moons to hunt down in new worlds. However, the company might just opt to add new multiplayer mini-games over time to give players something do after they completed the main game.

For now, "Balloon World" might be enough to keep players occupied. At least until Nintendo releases a new update, or better yet, a sequel to "Super Mario Odyssey."