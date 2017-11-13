'Super Mario Odyssey' Crossover with 'Super Mario Run'

Nintendo Mario and the other playable characters will wear headphones when players listen to music while playing "Super Mario Run"

When speaking of game crossovers, most people picture a game incorporating elements of another franchise. Nintendo took the concept of a crossover one step further by putting "Super Mario Odyssey" themed content into another Mario title with "Super Mario Run."

The crossover event was announced by Nintendo of America via Twitter. The Mario (Wedding) Statue will be available as an in-game gift although they did not specify if these items will appear again in the future or if they're just limited-time exclusives.

Starting Nov. 10, players of the side-scrolling, endless runner game will be able to get exclusive crossover items, such as statues of Mario, Peach, Bowser, and Pauline. In order to get these items, players simply need to log in to the game during set times. The event runs until Nov. 28 giving plenty of time to get their hands on the virtual freebies.

Obviously, Mario will be the first of the four statues to be offered and will be available to those who play the game from now until Nov. 15. He will be followed by Pauline who will be available until Nov. 20. Bowser will be available starting Nov. 20 to 24, and finally, Peach from Nov. 24 to 28. Players can also purchase the statues with coins in-game.

The crossover promotion September's "Super Mario Run" update, which added a new world, new mode and new playable character to Nintendo's mobile platformer. The game has already surpassed 200 million downloads worldwide although the company says the title has "not yet reached an acceptable profit point."

Released for iOS in December 2016 and for Android in March 2017, the game represents one of Nintendo's first games developed for mobile devices. It is also the first time that a Mario title was released on a non-Nintendo platform.

Looking to try out the game? "Super Mario Run" can be downloaded for free, giving players access to the first three levels. Future levels can then be unlocked via one-time payments.