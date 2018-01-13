'Super Mario Odyssey' News: First Add-On Set for February

(Photo: Nintendo) A promotional image from "Super Mario Odyssey."

Nintendo has detailed the first add-on content for "Super Mario Odyssey" in its latest Nintendo Direct Mini presentation.

The update will, at long last, bring Luigi to the fold. Fans felt like the game was missing out on something without Mario's brother part of the action, but the green clad-hero still won't be playable.

Instead, the "Super Mario Odyssey" update puts him at the helm of Luigi's Balloon World, which is a mini game that consists of a pair of new connected modes. Balloon World practically provides multiplayer action to the game.

The first mode is called Hide It mode, where players will be given 30 seconds to hide a balloon somewhere in the game. In the Find It mode, gamers will get the same amount of time to find the balloons that other players hid.

The more balloons "Super Mario Odyssey" players recover, the higher the spot they can take on the Balloon World leaderboards. Nintendo explains of the mini game:

The key to setting high scores is knowing every nook and cranny of a kingdom's terrain. It's like a new form of objective-based speedrunning. Luigi's Balloon World will not be available until after you've completed the main story in "Super Mario Odyssey."

Three costumes will also be added to the game via the update namely Sunshine Shades, Musician Hat, and Knight Helmet and all the outfits that come with them — all that and a batch of new filters for the game's photo mode.

"Super Mario Odyssey" is now available on the Nintendo Switch. The official description reads:

Explore incredible places far from the Mushroom Kingdom as you join Mario and his new ally Cappy on a massive, globe-trotting 3D adventure. Use amazing new abilities—like the power to capture and control objects, animals, and enemies — to collect Power Moons so you can power up the Odyssey airship and save Princess Peach from Bowser's wedding plans!

The first "Super Mario Odyssey" add-on will be released next month.