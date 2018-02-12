'Super Mario Odyssey' News: More DLC On The Table?

Nintendo A promotional image for "Super Mario Odyssey"

It looks like fans can look forward to more downloadable content (DLC) for "Super Mario Odyssey" after the first one that will bring Luigi to the fold later this month.

In an interview with Game Informer, producer Yoshiaki Koizumi suggested that they are interested in further expanding the hit platformer through DLC.

Koizumi explained that going into the "Super Mario Odyssey" development, the idea they had in mind was to keep the players busy in the game, which meant making sure they do not to run out of things to do.

He said, "There's a lot of volume [in 'Super Mario Odyssey']. That was a big focus in development. Give the player tons to do. We pushed ourselves to create as much as we could. I can't announce anything specifically today, but of course, if there was a really cool idea for us to do, then we would certainly be thinking about DLC."

This is why for the first DLC in the game, Luigi is finally being added. The green-clad hero was a glaring omission in the title, and it was always assumed he would be brought into the game sooner or later seeing his importance in the franchise as a whole.

However, Luigi will not be a playable character in "Super Mario Odyssey" when he gets here. Instead, he will be in charge of a new multiplayer mode in the game called Luigi's Balloon World where players are tasked to hide balloons for others to find and vice versa within a certain amount of time.

The DLC will also add a slew of new costumes for Mario to don when he is running around the city. It will be available to players for free sometime this month. A specific release date is yet to be announced.

As for the possible paid DLC for "Super Mario Odyssey," in the same vein as that of "Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" and "Xenoblade Chronicles 2," Nintendo is certainly mulling over the possibility.