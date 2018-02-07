'Super Mario Odyssey' News: What Is Up With Those Weird Coin Placement and More Questions Answered

Nintendo A promotional image for "Super Mario Odyssey"

Some of the biggest questions gamers have about "Super Mario Odyssey" have been answered by game producer Yoshiaki Koizumi in a new video released by Nintendo.

One of the things he clarified was why they put coins in some of the weirdest areas in the game. It turns out designers want to reward the efforts of their colleagues.

Koizumi shared, "Over the course of development, there were moments when the debugging team reported being able to reach certain unexpected areas and so the designers sort of went off those reports to put coins in such places, to pay their respects for the testing team."

This also suggests that "Super Mario Odyssey" players who take time to scour every part of the game such as the folks over at the debugging department can enjoy that extra coin-collecting experience.

The stranger questions he had to answer, or at least tried to, during the Q and A session involved Mario's belly button and Toad's head.

Koizumi provided no answer about the former, and he admitted that he did not expect "Super Mario Odyssey" fans to dwell on it at all, especially in the level that they actually did. He did say that the attention the absence of Mario's belly button has gained has led him to "think about whether we should revisit the topic on the design side" in "Super Mario Odyssey."

He also settled the debate around Toad and whether or not he wears a hat. It turns out it is actually his head although he left it to the "Super Mario Odyssey" players to figure out the science behind how it works. He did tease, "Maybe there's something inside."

Koizumi also addressed a question about the love triangle involving Mario, Peach, and Pauline. The "Super Mario Odyssey" producer, however, not one to gossip, so he asked fans to "respect their privacy" at this time.

Watch him answer more "Super Mario Odyssey" questions below.