'Super Mario Odyssey,' Nintendo Switch Dominate Japan's Weekly Sales Charts

Facebook/SuperMarioEN "Super Mario Odyssey" topped the latest sales charts in Japan.

Nintendo stamped its class in the software and hardware departments in Japan last week.

According to the latest sales figures from Media Create posted by Gematsu, "Super Mario Odyssey" emerged as the best-selling game in Japan for the week ending on Nov. 12. The game sold a total of 73,315 units for the week, good enough to snatch the top spot from "Call of Duty: World War II," which sold 67,044 copies in the period.

Finishing in far third was "Splatoon 2" with 23,130 units sold followed by newcomer "Need for Speed: Payback" with 20,964 units sold at fourth. Landing on the fifth spot was "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" with 14,027 copies sold.

"Assassin's Creed: Origins" (11,051) finished at sixth, while "ARK: Survival Evolved" (10,253) ended up at seventh. Rounding out the top 10 were "Style Savvy: Styling Star" (9,650), ".hack//G.U. Last Recode" (6,659), and newcomer "Sonic Forces" (5,938) at the eighth, ninth, and 10th spots, respectively.

On the hardware side of things, the Nintendo Switch again took a firm hold of the top spot with 79,958 units sold for the week. The numbers grew from the previous week's output of 64,387 units sold. Following the Switch was PlayStation 4 with 20,021 units sold, down from the previous week's 21,830. Finishing third was the New 2DS LL with 10,323 units followed by the New 3DS LL with 7,296 units sold.

Ending up in the fifth spot was the PlayStation 4 Pro with 6,037 units. Meanwhile, the recently released Xbox One X landed on the seventh spot, with 1,344 units sold.

Meanwhile, NintendoLife.com noted "Sonic Forces'" unimpressive performance, saying that the franchise has historically struggled in the Asian country. The report said that the Wii U version of "Sonic Lost Word" failed to barge into the top 20 during its launching, back in 2013.

With the Switch's momentum still at a high, it will be interesting to see how the new Sonic title will fare in the country in the coming weeks.