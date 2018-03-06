'Super Mario Odyssey' Rumors: Data Mining Effort May Have Led to Discovery of Future DLC

Items related to Broodals are the ones that have been recently discovered

"Super Mario Odyssey" recently received a new feature in the form of "Luigi's Balloon World," and the potentially good news for players is that there may be more downloadable content additions coming in the future.

Back in February, noted data miner "@SciresM" looked through the game's files and discovered a few things.

Beginning with the bad news, the data miner shared that references to the Link suit and cap have been removed from the files, which is obviously disappointing for those holding out hope for a crossover.

The good news though is that the developers may still have other additions in mind for the game.

Items seemingly related to Hariet, Rango, Spewart and Topper of the Broodals have been found in the files. It is unclear why these have been added, though a possible explanation is that the developers are considering eventually releasing them as DLC of some kind.

Notably, the developers left the door open for adding more DLC to "Super Mario Odyssey" previously.

While speaking to Game Informer, producer Yoshiaki Koizumi hinted that they would consider adding more DLC if a "really cool idea" emerged for them to work on, NintendoEverything reported.

Content related to the Broodals may not necessarily be the most exciting additions to the game, but they would still be neat items to have available at the very least.

While players wait to find out if they will indeed be able to receive new items related to the Broodals, they can check out something that has been confirmed as a recent addition.

Over on Reddit, "Codename Albatross" revealed that there is something new to see in the game if players are able to obtain the 100 percent completion ending.

[Spoilers ahead]

According to the Redditor, if players are able to win the tougher Bowser fight that is unlocked once all the Super Moons have been obtained, the picture shown at the end of the credits will be different.

Specifically, Luigi can now be seen floating in the sky using his balloons, a reference to the addition of "Luigi's Balloon World."

It is still unclear if "Super Mario Odyssey" players will be given access to new content related to the Broodals, but they can at least check out a new post-game picture.