'Super Meat Boy' Nintendo Switch Release Date: New Race Mode Could Come to PC Too

(Photo: Team Meat)

The hit 2010 indie video game "Super Meat Boy" will finally make its way to the Nintendo Switch with the new Race Mode to boot.

On Twitter, where Team Meat made the announcement, the developer revealed they have always wanted to do this mode since the game was released seven years ago.

We figured the Switch was a good time to test it out. It's fun.

This will give "Super Meat Boy" a breath of fresh air for sure. For those who do not know, the game puts players in the shoes of the a small, dark red, cube-shaped character named Meat Boy desperate to save his cube-shaped beau Bandage Girl from the evil scientist Dr. Fetus.

Wanna race? Coming to #NintendoSwitch January 11th 2018 pic.twitter.com/WvT9Ql1XHD — Team Meat (@SuperMeatBoy) December 24, 2017

For now, it appears that the Race Mode will be available only on the Nintendo Switch version of "Super Meat Boy," but Team Meat did hint that the exclusivity will not last. They wrote on Twitter:

It will probably come to PC at some point, but right now we don't have a date when that's going to happen. As far as other platforms, there are no plans at this time.

That being said, "Super Meat Boy" players on the PC will likely get to experience the Race Mode at some point in the future. The same cannot be said for the folks rocking the game on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 (PS4).

A Nintendo Switch version and a new mode for "Super Meat Boy" are not the only things to expect from the franchise next year. Fans know by now that a new installment titled "Super Meat Boy Forever" is also in the works.

Originally developed as a mobile-version only of the original game, "Super Meat Boy Forever" evolved into a full-on sequel that is set to be released sometime in 2018 on the Xbox One, PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.