Nintendo An image from "Super Smash Bros" for Wii U

Since Nintendo is bringing "Super Smash Bros," one of its biggest and most popular franchises, to its most successful console yet, which is the Switch, the company is pulling all the stops to make this match made in heaven as perfect as fans imagine it to be.

One of the things about the long-running video game series that fans love is that it brings together characters from various intellectual properties they never thought would set foot on the same battlefield.

"Super Smash Bros" is essentially one big crossover of a game, and a lot more third-party companies are reportedly taking the opportunity to join the fun.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, video game journalist Marcus Sellars claimed that "third parties will be heavily represented" in the upcoming Nintendo Switch game.

While there is no way of confirming that yet, it is not far-fetched to think that more characters from other properties will be included in "Super Smash Bros." After all, the excitement surrounding the new iteration game is expected to translate into some mind-numbingly huge profit.

Additionally, there is the fact that the Nintendo Switch is a commercial success — it is the fastest-selling console in the history of the company — which no doubt attracted more studios to collaborate with the video game giant to expand their player base with either a brand new game for the console or bringing their characters in some way, shape, or form. What better way to do the latter than with "Super Smash Bros."?

Apart from outside characters, Nintendo is also apparently digging so much deeper into its archives as they attempt to fill the slots for the "Super Smash Bros." game for the Nintendo Switch. Sellars claims that characters from "Ice Climber" in it.

For those who do not have a single clue what "Ice Climber" is, this is understandable considering it is a game released on the Family Computer back in 1985.

It follows the journey of ice climbers Nana and Popo as they conquer 32 ice-covered mountains to recover stolen vegetables from a giant condor.

This won't be the first time they join "Super Smash Bros." though. They were part of the roster in the "Super Smash Bros. Melee," which was released on the Game Cube in 2001.

With regards to the actual gameplay, Sellars says that "Super Smash Bros." for the Nintendo Switch will set itself apart from its predecessors by allowing two players to team up co-op style in a story mode.

With no means to collaborate the claims yet, fans are advised to take this report with a grain of salt. Sellars got the information from a questionable leaker, but he says that he verified the information with his own sources before he shared them to the world, adding that other information this leaker provided were debunked by his own sources as well. Game Rant also pointed out that Sellars does not have a perfect track record with these things.

At the moment, the only confirmed new characters for the "Super Smash Bros." installment on the Nintendo Switch are the Inklings from "Splatoon" and Link from "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild." If the above claims are anything to go by, the possibilities for the game's roster are endless.