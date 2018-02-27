'Supergirl' Cast News: Angela Zhou Joins as Possible Worldkiller

Facebook/Hell on Wheels Angela Zhou as Mei in "Hell on Wheels"

Angela Zhou is joining the third season of "Supergirl" in a possible dual character.

According to Supergirl.tv, the "Hell on Wheels" actress will play the role of Dr. Grace Parker, a famous surgeon in National City. She is renowned for her quick and efficient hands with the sick and the injured.

Apart from that, Parker does not have a counterpart in the original DC Comics, and fans are wondering what a doctor could be doing in the world of the Girl of Steel. Some predict that her character could be more than meets the eye, and could end up being a huge hero or even villain.

"Supergirl" is currently still on the Worldkiller arch, after the alter ego of Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) battled her most formidable enemies yet. Supergirl was able to fight them off, but fans could not help but notice that one Worldkiller has yet to show up — Pestilence.

The Worldkillers are powerful beings created by Zor-El (Robert Gant), Supergirl's father, in Krypton. Unintentionally, they ended up being blood-thirsty, super-powerful threats, and they were banished from their home planet. Those who found home on Earth were initially unaware of their origins and capabilities, until their powers started to manifest.

The same happened to former big villain Reign a.k.a. Samantha Arias (Odette Annable), who was an innocent single mother and CEO of L. Corp.

This storyline is the main reason fans think Zhou's character as a doctor could be a great alter ego for the plague she might bring once she realizes who she really is.

According to Screenrant, Worldkiller characters are often based from stories in the Bible. Reign was based on the Beast from Revelation 13, while Pestilence is parallel to the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. These horsemen are "given power over a fourth of the earth to kill by sword, famine, plague, and by the wild beasts of the earth."

Whoever Dr. Parker really is, this mystery is enough to keep fans guessing until "Supergirl" returns from its mid-season break on April 16, 8 p.m. EDT, on The CW.