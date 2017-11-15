'Supergirl' Melissa Benoist Responds to Executive Producer's Suspension

Melissa Benoist may be "Supergirl" when cameras are rolling, but the actress has proven she can be just as morally upright when the cape is off.

In the wake of the sexual misconduct allegations thrown at executive producer Andrew Kreisberg, Benoist took to Twitter to express her support for everyone who has ever fallen victim to unwanted sexual advances.

In a statement, Benoist acknowledged how she plays a role that supports equality and empowerment and admitted that she tries to embody that personally as well. She said that she is saddened that the show, which promotes acts of kindness and fighting for what is good in the world, has been part of an industry that does not always exude such sentiments. Nevertheless, the actress said that she is optimistic.

"I believe lasting change is possible, and when people are mistreated, they should have a safe forum to speak their truth and always be heard," said Benoist.

She continued, "And when people commit crimes or harass others they should always be held accountable — no matter what industry they work in or how much power they wield."

In light of the recent revelations, Benoist said that she will return to work with an open ear and open mind, ready to listen to anyone who can barely speak out. She said that she will not condone an environment that is "anything less than a safe, respectful and collaborative space."

About 15 women and four men have accused Kreisberg of sexual misconduct. They shared their stories to Variety under the condition of anonymity.

Kreisberg is the showrunner for The CW's superhero series: "Arrow," "Legends of Tomorrow," and "The Flash." Warner Bros. Television has suspended the exec as they continue to conduct an internal investigation on the accusations.

"Supergirl" airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.