'Supergirl' Season 3 Bringing Lois Lane? Casting Underway for Superman's Girlfriend

Is Superman's girlfriend Lois Lane heading to "Supergirl" season 3 on The CW? Producers are reportedly casting the part as actresses have sent their audition videos.

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl "Supergirl" guest star Teri Hatcher played Lois Lane in the series "Lois & Clark" in the 1990s.

A tip from Omega Underground revealed that "Supergirl" season 3 is looking for an actress to play Lois Lane. As proof, the publication posted the audition video of one aspirant, Sarah Ceballos ("Sector 17").

In it, Ceballos answered questions as Lois. A voice can be heard asking about her relationship with Superman, as well as her first encounter with his cousin, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist).

Lois Lane hasn't been featured in this specific series on The CW except for a few connections. In "Supergirl" season 1, viewers met her sister and father Lucy Lane (Jenna Dewan Tatum) and General Sam Lane (Glenn Morshower). In "Supergirl" season 2, boyfriend Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechim) had phone conversations with Lois when Superman visited his cousin in National City.

Supergirl's alter ego Kara Danvers also heard her boss Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart) whine about Lois too many times on the show. The two media personalities used to rivals but while Cat became a media mogul, Lois pursued a career as an award-winning journalist.

The character, however, has been in countless films and TV shows about Superman. Some of the actress that played Lois Lane on the small screen includes Teri Hatcher in "Lois & Clarke" (1993 to 1997) and Erica Durance in "Smallville" (2001 to 2011). Both actresses already had guest appearances on "Supergirl" as Rhea the Daxamite Queen and Kara's mother Alura Zor-El, respectively.

The CW and the producers of "Supergirl" have not yet made any comments regarding the audition video leak.

Meanwhile, Mon-El (Chris Wood) finally revealed his Daxamite costume in the episode that featured the Legion of Superheroes, which aired on Monday, Jan. 15. The next episode, airing Jan. 22, on the other hand, will find Supergirl teaming up with Saturn Girl (Amy Jackson) to fight against Reign (Odette Annable).

"Supergirl" airs every Mondays at 8:00 p.m. on The CW.