Supergirl Season 3 Casting News: 'This Is Us' Star Krys Marshall Joins Cast

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Promo photo for 'Supergirl'

After being badly bruised during her recent battle against Reign (Odette Annable) in the midseason finale of "Supergirl" season 3, Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoit) will be facing another new character when the series returns for the rest of the season.

TVLine revealed that "This Is Us" actress Krys Marshall will appear in a recurring role when The CW superhero drama returns for the second half of season 3.

According to the report, Marshall will play the role of a 20-something musician named Julia Freeman. She reportedly lives somewhere near National City, and she knows some significant details about Reign's true identity. However, it is still unclear which side she will support the battle between Supergirl and Reign.

It seemed like the fight between the two Kryptonians will intensify in the second half of season 3. But according to the show's former executive producer Andrew Kreisberg, Reign will pose as one of the biggest challenges in Supergirl's life.

"Supergirl is about to face her greatest nemesis in the three years that we've been doing the show ... so it's going to take all the allies that she can muster to take Reign down," Kreisberg stated in another report.

Aside from the introduction of Marshall's character, the second half of "Supergirl" season 3 will also bring several new characters into the story. It includes the Legion of Super-Heroes member Brainiac 5, played by Jesse Rath. The half-computer, half-living being who has a 12-level intellect will be seen in episode 10 together with the other Legion of Super-Heroes members Mon-El (Chris Wood) and Saturn Girl (Amy Jackson).

Laurie Metcalf will also join the show next year to appear as Winn's (Jeremy Jordan) estranged mother.

The second half of "Supergirl" season 3 will be aired by The CW on its original time slot every Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT starting Jan. 15.