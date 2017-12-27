'Supergirl' Season 3 Episode 10 Spoilers: Kara Discovers Chink in Reign's Armor

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Promotional photo for "Supergirl" season 3.

Kara (Melissa Benoist) may know of a way to stop Reign (Odette Annable) in her plans to destroy National City in the upcoming episode of "Supergirl."

Alex (Chyler Leigh) and the other will probably need a miracle to take down such a powerful enemy like Reign in the season 3B of the CW series. In the episode titled "Legion of Super-Heroes," the promo shows the Worldkiller freely terrorizing the citizens now that Kara is out of commission. Last episode, she succeeded in defeating the Girl of Steel. With no one to stop her, Reign seems to have set her eyes on showing the Earthlings who are the new boss, starting with her former colleagues at the L-Corp.

The teaser also provides glimpses of Kara and how she has been faring since Reign took her down. Kara's sister, Alex (Chyler Leigh), is frantically looking for a way to bring her back. She is aware that no one but Supergirl can stop Reign. In an interview with Collider, Benoist hinted that while defeating the Worldkiller by force might be impossible, there is a foolproof way to reach out to her. When Reign was still Samantha, she and Kara were good friends. According to the actress, Kara would not be able to turn her back in this relationship. Hopefully, Samantha would have the same mindset.

"As always, I think Kara will always choose to fight to change someone's mind or to make someone see the good in the world or that they should fight for something different, or maybe they're misguided, or maybe they shouldn't be hurting people. I do think she — I don't know if sympathy is the world, but Supergirl and Kara's compassion always trumps whether she needs to defeat — that's always the first choice," Benoist said.

"Supergirl" season 3 will return on Monday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.