'Supergirl' Season 3 Episode 10 Spoilers: Mon-El Taps on Connection to Save Kara

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Promo image for "Supergirl"

Mon-El (Chris Wood) will seek the help of a 31st-century superhero team to save Kara (Melissa Benoist) in the upcoming episode of "Supergirl."

In the episode titled "Legion of Superheroes," the synopsis reveals that the Daxamite prince will recruit Brainiac 5 (guest star Jesse Rath), a member of the Legion of Superheroes, to bring Kara back. After Reign (Odette Annable) defeated her during the midseason finale, she has remained in a dream-like a state. Even her sister, Alex (Chyler Leigh), cannot reach her. Getting desperate for his ladylove's unchanging condition, Mon-El wants to see if Brainiac 5 will be of help.

Apparently, Mon-El met the legion when he and Saturn Girl (Amy Jackson) were transported into the future. Brainiac 5 is "half computer and half organic life" with a 12-level intellect. Showrunner Andrew Kreisberg has previously hinted that he would be attracted to Kara and might be a contender for Mon-El. The EP also revealed that Brainiac 5 would not be the only member of Legion of Superheroes to arrive in National City. The rest of the team will be around to help defeat Reign.

"Episode 10 is called 'Legion of Super-Heroes,' and you can't call it that without having the Legion of Super-Heroes in it," Kreisberg said "We've hinted at the Legion going back to Season 1, when we saw the Legion ring in the Fortress of Solitude, so the Legion will have a presence."

He added: "Supergirl is about to face her greatest nemesis in the three years that we've been doing the show — we feel that Reign is the best villain we've ever had — so it's going to take all the allies that she can muster to take Reign down. The Legion will be playing a big part in that."

"Supergirl" season 3 will return on Monday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.