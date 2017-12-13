'Supergirl' Season 3 Episode 10 Spoilers: Reign Goes After Kara's Friends

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Promotional photo for "Supergirl" season 3.

Reign (Odette Annable) will not waste time in showing the citizens of National City who is the new top dog in the upcoming episode of "Supergirl."

In the episode titled "Legion of Super-Heroes," the promo shows the powerful villain clearly enjoying the fact that Kara (Melissa Benoist) is no longer around to stop her plans. After defeating Supergirl, Reign will now set her eyes on taking over the city, but not without paying a visit to her former company, the L-Corp. In the clip, she is shown arriving at the firm, where Lena (Katie McGrath) and others are seen cowering from her.

Fans of the series are impatiently waiting for the next episode to air to see if there is still hope for Kara. Her sister Alex (Chyler Leigh) is definitely not giving up on saving her, as revealed in the teaser. The elder Danvers sibling will not accept that it was the end for the Girl of Steel. The city needs Kara. Only she can defeat a villain of Reign's caliber. In a recent interview, Benoist warned that her character was in for a huge hurdle. According to her, Reign is not just a regular adversary.

Benoist also hinted that Kara would not be able to disregard her friendship with Reign's human alter ego, Samantha. In the event that Supergirl bounces back from her loss and takes on the villain again, she will likely tap on the other's humanity. Destroying Reign is never an option.

"As always, I think Kara will always choose to fight to change someone's mind or to make someone see the good in the world or that they should fight for something different, or maybe they're misguided, or maybe they shouldn't be hurting people. I do think she — I don't know if sympathy is the world, but Supergirl and Kara's compassion always trumps whether she needs to defeat — that's always the first choice," Benoist said.

"Supergirl" season 3 will return on Monday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.