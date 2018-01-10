'Supergirl' Season 3 Episode 10 Spoilers: Wynn Proposes Way to Bring Back Kara

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Promo image for "Supergirl"

Winn (Jeremy Jordan) will share a brilliant suggestion on how they can bring back Kara (Melissa Benoist) in the upcoming episode of "Supergirl."

In the episode titled "Legion of Superheroes," the promo shows the members of the DEO discussing their next move. With Kara still in a dream-like state following her defeat from Reign (Odette Annable), the others will have to think of a plan to take down the villainess. As previously teased, the Legion of Superheroes, a 31st-century team, will come to their aid and help with the problem. National City is in danger. They must stop Reign before she can cause more damage.

The clip shows Winn telling the squad that they must tap on the legion to save Kara. Since none of them are able to reach out to her, maybe someone from the future will be able to. This is where Brainiac 5 (guest star Jesse Rath) will come in. The man is described as "half computer and half organic life" with a 12-level intellect. Showrunner Andrew Kreisberg even hinted that he would give Mon-El (Chris Wood) a run for his money when he eventually pursues Kara romantically.

The EP also talked about how the legion's presence would turn the tide in Kara's favor. According to him, the one with Reign is going to be Kara's toughest battle to date. She will definitely need strong reinforcements to win.

"Episode 10 is called 'Legion of Super-Heroes,' and you can't call it that without having the Legion of Super-Heroes in it," Kreisberg said "We've hinted at the Legion going back to Season 1, when we saw the Legion ring in the Fortress of Solitude, so the Legion will have a presence."

He added: "Supergirl is about to face her greatest nemesis in the three years that we've been doing the show — we feel that Reign is the best villain we've ever had — so it's going to take all the allies that she can muster to take Reign down. The Legion will be playing a big part in that."

"Supergirl" season 3 will return on Monday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.