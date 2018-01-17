'Supergirl' Season 3 Episode 11 Spoilers: Kara Plans Break In of Max-Security Prison

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Promotional image for 'Supergirl'

Kara (Melissa Benoist) will attempt to infiltrate a high-security prison that houses all types of dangerous villains in the upcoming episode of "Supergirl."

In the episode titled "Fort Rozz," the synopsis reveals that to defeat Reign (Odette Annable), Supergirl will seek a convict in Fort Rozz, the former Kryptonian prison. To do this, she will team up with Saturn Girl (guest star Amy Jackson), who will, in turn, urge Kara to recruit two of her former enemies to help in the mission. With Livewire (guest star Brit Morgan) and Psi (guest star Yael Grobglas), the four girls are ready to break into the max-security prison, where they will meet a surprising foe.

As the promo photos reveal, Kara's group will encounter Jindah Kol Rozz (guest star Sarah Douglas). The "Superman: The Movie" and "Superman II" alum's involvement in the CW series has been kept under the radar until the images were released. In October, showrunner Robert Rovner said that they would keep on bringing in stars who used to be part of the DC Comics properties because of the positive responses from fans.

"We love it, and we think the fans love it," Rovner said. "We love seeing people that we know and are familiar with step into other roles. And what's great about them is that they're all wonderful actors as well. So, you get the excitement of seeing them in the new role but they also bring a lot when they take on these new characters."

In the photos, Jindah Kol Rozz is shown wearing a huge black cape. She and Kara also seem to be engaged in a serious conversation in several of the images. While Kara's team is busy in Fort Rozz, Reign will continue to terrorize the city. Soon, though, she and Supergirl will face each other again. The promo shows Kara trying to reach out to Reign's humanity and urge her to stop fighting. Reign, however, tells her she is stupid to think that her pleadings will work.

"Supergirl" season 3 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.