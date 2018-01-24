'Supergirl' Season 3 Episode 12 Spoilers: Kara Comes to Lena's Defense in Morgan Fiasco

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Promotional image for 'Supergirl'

Lena (Katie McGrath) will be the target of a malicious accusation in the upcoming episode of "Supergirl."

In the episode titled "For Good," the synopsis reveals the terrible predicament Lena will find herself in. When Morgan Edge (guest star Adrian Pasdar) almost dies in a failed assassination attempt, he is quick to point a finger at the CEO of L-Corp. Morgan will vow to get his revenge, threatening Lena that he will destroy her soon. Scared that her hatred at the real estate developer will end up consuming her, she will turn to Kara (Melissa Benoist) for help. Her friend will not hesitate to reach out to her, knowing how worried Lena is.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Sam (Odette Annable) confiding to Kara about her problem. She thinks she is losing time. Kara will suggest that they run some medical tests to see what is wrong, but both are not confident that this will lead to anything. Kara also has something else to worry about. After the priestess at Fort Rozz revealed that there were two more Worldkillers out there, she has been doubly worried for everyone's safety. All she knows are their names, Pestilence and Purity.

The promo shows Kara and Hank (David Harewood) having a serious talk. She is sharing her fears with him, scared that when the Worldkiller eventually show themselves, she will not be ready. Hank assures Kara that it is normal to feel anxious. As Supergirl, she is the beacon of hope of many people. As long as she believes in herself, Hank says that this is the most important. Last episode, Kara's confidence took a beating when Reign killed Livewire (guest star Brit Morgan). The meta-human sacrificed herself to save Kara when Reign went in for the kill.

"Supergirl" season 3 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.