'Supergirl' Season 3 Episode 12 Spoilers: Kara to Prevent Lena Luthor From Turning to Her Dark Side

Facebook/Supergirl "Supergirl" season 3 airs Monday nights on The CW.

Next week's episode of "Supergirl" will feature Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) coming to the rescue of her friend Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) as the Girl of Steel prevents the CEO of Luthor Corp from succumbing to her dark side.

While the upcoming episode 12 of "Supergirl" season 3 will still feature Kara almost powerless against the World Killers, waiting for them to attack so that she can figure out her next move, much of its story will focus on Lena Luthor. Based on the synopsis for the upcoming episode, Lena Luthor will be accused of orchestrating the murder of Morgan Edge (guest star Adrian Pasdar), and she will fear that she might embrace the dark nature of her family.

"He accuses Lena of being behind the attempt and vows to destroy her. When Lena fears her hatred for Morgan will take her to the Luthor dark side, Kara steps in to help her friend," goes a portion of the synopsis for "Supergirl" season 3 episode 12.

Meanwhile, the synopsis has also revealed that Sam (Odette Annable) will confide to Alex (Chyler Leigh) that she feels she is losing time. As Alex will run some medical tests on her, it is speculated that it will be soon revealed that Sam and the World Killer Reign are one and the same. After all, in an earlier interview this month, Benoist revealed that Kara will, indeed, discover Reign's real identity soon.

"But knowing Supergirl, and how she tends to deal with situations, and how she thinks everyone deserves a second chance, and that you can change and be a better person and a hero, I think she'll try to help her," Benoist told Entertainment Weekly as she gave her opinion on how her character would react to discovering Sam's secret.

"Supergirl" season 3 episode 12 comes with a title "For Good" and airs this Monday evening, January 29, on The CW at 8/7 C.