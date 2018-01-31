'Supergirl' Season 3 Episode 13 Spoilers: Kara, Alex to Question Purity on How to Defeat Reign

Facebook/Supergirl "Supergirl" season 3 is set to enter another hiatus after its February 5 episode. The series resumes with new episodes on April 16.

Next week's episode of "Supergirl" season 3 may finally offer Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the DEO some knowledge on how to finally defeat Reign (Odette Annable).

"Supergirl" season 3 episode 13 is finally airing next week, and it may be one of the most important episodes the series will ever have before going on a hiatus until April.

According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode, the DEO will capture another Worldkiller, Purity ( to be portrayed by guest star Krys Marshall). Hoping that they will learn some vital information from the new captive, including how to defeat Reign, Kara and Alex (Chyler Leigh) will resort to using very unconventional approaches of interrogation on Purity.

"However, Purity escapes and attacks the city's subway tunnels. Meanwhile, J'onn (David Harewood), Winn (Jeremy Jordan) and Mon-El (Christopher Wood) band together to fix the Legion ship," goes the rest of the synopsis for "Supergirl" season 3 episode 13, which comes with a title "Both Sides Now."

While it is unclear whether Kara and the DEO can, eventually, get some helpful information on how to defeat Reign even before Purity escapes, it is believed now that it will be soon revealed to Kara and the DEO that Sam and Reign are one and the same. Based on the previous episode of the series, some opine that it will be Alex who will unravel Sam's secrets.

To the uninitiated, the "For Good" episode of "Supergirl" featured Alex running all tests on Sam in order to find out why she has been suffering from blackouts and memory loss. As the MRI test ran on Sam revealed that she has no tumor, Alex resorted to drawing blood samples from her in order to fully determine what's wrong.

Some suspect that, with or without Sam's approval, Alex will use the blood sample for more tests. With Sam's blood undergoing different laboratory tests, it is believed that one of those will reveal to Alex that Sam and Reign are one and the same after all.

Meanwhile, "Supergirl" season 3 episode 13 airs this Monday, Feb. 5.

The series will go on a hiatus after this Monday's episode and will resume airing new episodes on April 16 until its season finale in June.