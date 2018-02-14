'Supergirl' Season 3 Episode 14 Spoilers: Are Imra and Mon-El Splitting Up?

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Promo image for Supergirl Season 3

Mon-El (Chris Wood) and his wife Imra (Amy Jackson) will have a serious talk about their marriage in the upcoming episode of "Supergirl."

Currently, the series is on a brief hiatus. The CW has yet to release an official synopsis and promo for the episode titled "Schott through the Heart." Based on the title, it has something to do with DEO's resident tech guy, Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan). Last time, the focus was on Worldkiller Purity (Krys Marshall) who was captured by Kara (Melissa Benoist) and the others. The situation became more complicated when Reign (Odette Annable) appeared and started Purity's awakening.

When the series returns, Kara is expected to battle not one but two Worldkillers. Since she is already having a hard time handling Reign, having Purity around will only make things worse for her. Two powerful Worldkillers intent on taking over the city is a predicament even Supergirl has no wish to encounter. When Purity was still unaware who she was, both Alex (‎Chyler Leigh) and Kara could still see the humanity in her. Reign has made sure that any trace left in her colleague has been erased.

Meanwhile, the episode is also expected to feature the talk between husband and wife, Mon-El and Imra. Last time, he admitted to Hank (David Harewood) that he still loved Kara. According to Mon-El, he felt disappointed in himself because he was indirectly hurting his wife. He confessed to Hank that although his marriage with Imra was that of convenience, he fell in love with her when they were together.

Imra knew, though, that her husband was still in love with Kara. She already accepted it. Imra has nothing against Kara. In an interview with TVLine, Jackson said that her character adores Supergirl.

"I love the way Saturn Girl looks at Supergirl," Jackson said. "[Imra is] from the 31st century, where they literally have statues of Supergirl. That's her icon, her idol, so to be able to meet her in real life is so special. Supergirl's acceptance of her is almost more important than any of her other relationships."

"Supergirl" season 3 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.