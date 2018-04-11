'Supergirl' Season 3 Episode 14 Spoilers: Kara and Mon-El to Have a Serious Talk

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Promotional photo for 'Supergirl'

Mon-El (Chris Wood) has something important to tell Kara (Melissa Benoist) in the upcoming episode of "Supergirl."

In the episode titled "Schott Through the Heart," the synopsis reveals that the much-awaited talk between the ex-lovers will finally happen.

Since Mon-El returned to Earth, he has been fighting with his emotions because he could not seem to stay away from Kara. He felt really bad about it since he did not want to hurt his wife, Imra (Amy Jackson), who has done nothing but treat him well. Even if theirs is a marriage of convenience, somewhere along the way, they learned to love each other. Imra is aware of her husband's predicament, but she does not blame him. Mon-El and Kara parted ways in the most heartbreaking way. They do not even have closure.

Mon-El will reportedly approach Kara, wanting to talk about the Worldkillers. At the moment, two out of three are already together. Reign (Odette Annable) came for Purity (Krys Marshall) in the previous episode and awakened her evil persona. She forced the other Worldkiller to make a choice of either letting Alex (Chyler Leigh) die or not, but Purity opted to save the DEO agent.

Reign and Purity are expected to find the third Worldkiller. Speculations indicate that she may be a doctor named Grace Parker (Angela Zhou). The surgeon is reportedly famous for curing almost any kind of disease. According to the spoilers, Mon-El wants to share a vital information about the enemy to Kara.

This detail must have something to do with what Imra promised to tell him in the last episode. She said that Mon-El still does not know the real purpose of the Legion of Super-Heroes' mission. The Legion arrived on Earth to take down the Worldkillers, but it seems like it has an ulterior motive for coming.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see the reunion between Winn (Jeremy Jordan) and his estranged mother, Mary (guest star Laurie Metcalf). His father, Winslow Schott Sr., a.k.a. Toyman (Henry Czerny), is dead. The old man is said to have been discovered lifeless in his bunker in jail. As expected, Winn will have a hard time accepting Mary as she abandoned him when he was little and made no effort to see him.

The promo shows Mary explaining why she had to stay away. According to her, Winn Sr. threatened to kill their son if she so much as shows her face. Winn, however, will be forced to work with her when a Toyman copycat emerges, threatening National City.

In the clip, mother and son are working hard to save Kara, who seems to be trapped in a life-size toy packaging. A woman (Brooke Smith) is shown calling her a dangerous toy. In a recent interview with TVLine, executive producer Jessica Queller said that there is something more to look forward to in the episode.

"It's one of my favorite episodes of the season, a showcase for Winn, about his father and his mother and that backstory. [It is] something we in the writers room like to call 'Kara-oke' — a karaoke bar scene that bookends the episode, with all of our amazing actors who happen to have amazing voices singing," the EP teased.

"Supergirl" season 3 will return on Monday, April 16, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.