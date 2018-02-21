'Supergirl' Season 3 Episode 14 Spoilers: Reign Preps Up Purity for Next City Attack

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Promo image for Supergirl Season 3

Kara (Melissa Benoist) and the DEO will braise themselves for the attack of two powerful Worldkillers in the upcoming episode of "Supergirl."

In the episode titled "Schott through the Heart," Reign (Odette Annable) is expected to include Purity (Krys Marshall) in her next assault against the citizens of National City. She has already started the awakening of the other Worldkiller last time. If Purity will turn out to be as heartless as Reign, Supergirl will need all the help she can get to protect the innocent. In the past, she succumbed to Reign's power. Add Purity to the mix and she has Armageddon in her hands.

Meanwhile, the episode is also anticipated to show the serious talk between husband and wife, Mon-El (Chris Wood) and Imra (Amy Jackson). He admitted to her that he still did not know if he loved Kara or not. Imra thanked him for being honest. She also mentioned something about the true mission of the League of Legends. Prior to their conversation, Mon-El told Hank (David Harewood) that felt bad in having feelings for two women.

Mon-El said it was unfair to Imra since they were married. According to him, although theirs was an arranged marriage, he fell in love with her in the process. Still, whenever he sees Kara, he could not help but be drawn to her. Imra is expected to be mature in handling this hurdle in their relationship. She can never feel antagonism against Supergirl. Jackson said that her character adored the heroine.

"I love the way Saturn Girl looks at Supergirl," Jackson said. "[Imra is] from the 31st century, where they literally have statues of Supergirl. That's her icon, her idol, so to be able to meet her in real life is so special. Supergirl's acceptance of her is almost more important than any of her other relationships."

"Supergirl" season 3 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.