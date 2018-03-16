'Supergirl' Season 3 Episode 14 Spoilers: Titular Character Faces Off Against Purity and Reign

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) might have another battle with Purity (Krys Marshall) when "Supergirl" season 3 returns in April.

Kara (Melissa Benoist) will fight Purity (Krys Marshall) and Reign (Odette Annable) together in the upcoming episode of "Supergirl" season 3. The series has been on a nine-week hiatus since its episode titled "Both Sides Now" aired, but it promises a more eventful episode when it returns next month.

Recently, The CW dropped a promo trailer for episode 14 to tease what fans should expect from the series when it returns. The trailer offers a glimpse of Reign and Purity joining forces as they accomplish a mission together and go up against Supergirl. The upcoming episode will follow the two Worldkillers as they continue to wreak havoc throughout National City, and the preview clip hints that they are going to give Supergirl a hard time taking them down.

In episode 13, Purity and Reign managed to escape the Department of Extra-Normal Operations (DEO) and started carrying out their evil plans. Although the strength of the Worldkillers is difficult to match, the trailer shows that Supergirl is not going to give them an easy fight either. Towards the end of the clip, Kara is seen talking to someone and telling that person that they have a task to do. It remains unknown who that person is, but the task at hand must be to take down Purity and Reign and prevent them from destroying the city.

Other spoilers for the episode hint that there is going to be a talk between Mon-El (Chris Wood) and his wife, Imra Ardeen (Amy Jackson). There are speculations that the two are going to talk about Mon-El's feelings for Kara. It can be recalled that in the previous episode, Mon-El and Imra's relationship was laid on the line following Mon-El's admission that he's still in love with Kara.

"Supergirl" season 3 episode 14, titled "Schott Through the Heart," will air on April 16 on The CW.