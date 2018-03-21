'Supergirl' Season 3 Episode 14 Spoilers: Winn Deals With His Father's Last Trick

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Promotional photo for 'Supergirl'

Winslow Schott Sr., a.k.a. Toyman (Henry Czerny), has one last hurrah planned for Kara (Melissa Benoist) before he signs off in the upcoming episode of "Supergirl."

In the episode titled "Schott through the Heart," the promos show Winn's (Jeremy Jordan) villainous dad being buried while a handful of people, including his son, watch on. Apparently, for some unspecified reason, the older Schott was found dead in prison where Kara sent him back in the first season. As the casket is lowered in the ground, it explodes, causing debris to rain everywhere.

Winslow Sr.'s death will also bring an unexpected visitor on Winn's door — his estranged mother (to be played by Laurie Metcalf). In the teaser, she is claiming that her ex-husband threatened to kill Winn if she went near him. The woman seems to be trying to convince Winn that she only stayed away for his sake. She emphasizes that until the end, Winslow Sr. never cared for him.

Kara and the others will soon find out that though Toyman is gone, his evilness remains. Bombs in the form of flying toy monkeys find their way to the DEO headquarters. The trailer also shows a creepy scene where a woman in a protective suit is examining Kara wedged inside a plastic container. It looks like Toyman's last trick is to turn Supergirl into a toy.

Meanwhile, the episode is also expected to dwell on the cliffhangers featured before the series went on a hiatus. Mon-El (Chris Wood) still needs to tell Kara what he really feels about her even though he seems happily married to Imra (Amy Jackson). He came clean to his wife that he still could not forget his ex-girlfriend. Imra was nothing but understanding since their marriage started as one of convenience.

"Supergirl" season 3 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.