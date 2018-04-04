'Supergirl' Season 3 Episode 14 Spoilers: Winn Hunts Down Copycat Toyman Killer

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Promotional photo for 'Supergirl'

A dangerous villain is copying the modus of Winn's (Jeremy Jordan) evil father, Winslow Schott Sr., a.k.a. Toyman (Henry Czerny), in the upcoming episode of "Supergirl."

In the episode titled "Schott Through the Heart," the synopsis reveals that Winn will wrestle with the truth that his dad is dead. The older Schott was apparently found lifeless in his bunker in jail. Toyman was sent to prison by Kara (Melissa Benoist) for his criminal activities in the first season and there he stayed until his death.

The promo for the upcoming episode shows Winn and a handful of his friends attending Winn Sr.'s funeral. Just when the coffin is being lowered in the ground, it explodes into thousands of pieces.

Later on, Winn will discover that someone is copying Toyman's offenses. He will be forced to work with his estranged mother, Mary (guest star Laurie Metcalf), who has arrived in National City for the funeral.

In the teaser, she is telling her son that she did not dare approach him out of fear. Winn Sr. allegedly told her he would kill their son if she ever goes to see him. While Winn is too hurt to believe what Mary is claiming, he will set aside their problems to focus on capturing the copycat.

Elsewhere in the promo, it becomes apparent that the mysterious imitator has huge plans for Supergirl. While she is at the DEO headquarters, she sees a number of "flying monkeys" descending from the sky. Winn is quick to tell her that those are not primates, but cleverly disguised bombs. He must have recognized the instruments that his dad used to create.

In another scene, the heroine is shown trapped inside what looks like a life-size toy packaging. A woman (Brooke Smith) is ogling her, referring to her as a dangerous toy. Winn and Mary must hurry up to save Kara before it is too late.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode is expected to reveal what happened to Purity (Krys Marshall) after Reign (Odette Annable) took her away in the previous episode.

Kara and the DEO managed to capture the Worldkiller before she transformed, and Purity was confused and scared since she did not know who to trust. Kara and Alex (Chyler Leigh) confused her with their good-cop bad-cop antics.

When she eventually escaped, her powers threatened to destroy the city. Alex reached out to her and convinced her to calm down. Then Reign arrived. She threatened to kill Alex if Purity would not join her.

Purity decided to save Alex's life. She and Reign left, with the other promised that they would find the third and last Worldkiller soon.

Recent reports reveal that Purity will fully embrace her other persona in the next episodes, and a photo posted by Marshall on her Twitter account shows her character wearing a suit. Unlike Reign's black outfit, Purity's is brown and without a cape. She is also not sporting a mask.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that the third Worldkiller is a doctor named Grace Parker (Angela Zhou). She is a famous surgeon who has an impeccable track record in healing all types of illness.

"Supergirl" season 3 will return on Monday, April 16, at 8 p.m. EDT on The CW.