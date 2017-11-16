'Supergirl' Season 3 Episode 7 Rumors: Saturn Girl to Spoil Mon-El-Kara Reunion

Facebook/Supergirl "Supergirl" airs over The CW on Monday nights.

The highly anticipated reunion of Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Mon-El (Chris Wood) is finally happening in next week's episode of "Supergirl" season 3, and promotional images suggest that it will be a bittersweet one.

There is no denying that the separation of Kara and Mon-El in the season 2 finale of "Supergirl" in May this year was one of the most heartbreaking scenes featured in the series ever. Nonetheless, even if Mon-El left earth aboard Kara's spacepod to protect himself from the lead in the atmosphere that was used to defeat his fellow Daxamites, including his mother/Queen Rhea (Terri Hatcher), and was eventually sucked into a wormhole in space, many fans suspected that he would still return.

Based on the recent promotional image for "Supergirl" season 3, Mon-El is finally back, indeed, as he is seen in a hospital bed with Kara holding his hand. While the return of the Prince of Daxam is no longer a surprise as it has been confirmed several times prior to the release of the current season of the series, it has left the fans wondering why the photo suggests it will be a bittersweet reunion between the two lovers.

However, it is speculated that the supposed happy reunion between the two will be tainted by the fact that Mon-El will not return alone. While it remains unclear how the Prince of Daxam will return, reports suggest that he will arrive with Imra Ardeen/Saturn Girl (Amy Jackson), who, in the comic books, is a member of the Legion of Superheroes, Which Mon-El is also a part of.

"It won't be the reunion you expect. It's pretty mysterious. I think this season, we've really delved into a different tone, a different atmosphere for Kara. She's really figuring out how to own her alien-ness, if you will, and in turn I think she's finding her womanhood at the same time through grief and that grief is apparent even in the coloring of the show," Benoist said in an earlier interview.

Meanwhile, the official character description of Saturn Girl reveals that she uses her telekinetic powers to help those in need, and she heads to Earth to help the Girl of Steel in her one of her biggest threats.

Does Saturn Girl in a way spoil the reunion between Mon-El and Kara?

Find out when "Supergirl" season 3 episode 7 airs this Monday evening, Nov. 20, at 8/7 C.