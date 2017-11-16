'Supergirl' Season 3 Episode 7 Spoilers: Mon-El is Back

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Promotional photo for "Supergirl" season 3.

Kara (Melissa Benoist) is set to reunite with someone she thought she lost forever in the upcoming episode of "Supergirl."

In the episode titled "Wake Up," the synopsis reveals that an alien ship will be discovered by Winn (Jeremy Jordan) and the team. The ship has crashed landed underwater beneath the city, and Kara will be tasked to investigate it.

What she is expecting to be a regular mission will turn out to be life-changing as inside the ship is none other than her former boyfriend, Mon-El (Chris Wood), the Daxamite prince who Kara thought was safely back on his planet.

Last installment, Mon-El was forced to say goodbye to Kara due to the Luthor technology that barred entry of any alien life on Earth. Mon-El was en route to his planet when his ship got sucked into a different universe.

In the clip, Kara cannot believe that her boyfriend is back. She is crying while seeking reassurance that it is really him and not a figment of her imagination. In an interview with Den of Geek, Benoist talked about Mon El's return and how it would not be a reunion the viewers are expecting.

"It's pretty mysterious," Benoist said. "I think this season, we've really delved into a different tone, a different atmosphere for Kara. She's really figuring out how to own her alien-ness, if you will, and in turn I think she's finding her womanhood at the same time through grief and that grief is apparent even in the coloring of the show."

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Hank (David Harewood) trying his best to establish a bond with his father, Myr'nn (guest star Carl Lumbly). Elsewhere, Samantha (Odette Annable) will ask the help of her estranged mother, Patricia Arias (guest star Betty Buckley), to make sense of the strange things happening to her.

"Supergirl" season 3 airs Mondays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.