'Supergirl' Season 3 Episode 9 Spoilers: Kara Investigates Ancient World Killer Prophecy

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Promotional photo for "Supergirl" season 3.

Kara (Melissa Benoist) will investigate an enigmatic symbol in the upcoming episode of "Supergirl."

In the episode titled "Reign," the synopsis reveals that the DEO will be concerned with the mysterious symbol that seems to be popping everywhere in National City. When Kara is sent for a more in-depth probe, she will discover that the sign can be traced back to an ancient prophecy involving the World Killers, specifically Reign (Odette Annable), the infamous assassin. This may be the time for viewers to see Samantha's alter ego show her dangerous persona.

Recently, the cast talked about how powerful Reign is in the series. According to Chyler Leigh, who plays Alex, it will take the entire force of the DEO to handle the villain. Everyone will reportedly try to help take down Reign as soon as possible before the situation takes a turn for the worse. Benoist said that Supergirl would have a tough time fighting against the World Killer since their powers match.

"I think Reign is going to surprise people. She is pretty spectacular to behold and she definitely will give Supergirl the fight of her life. I think what sets her aside from the villains that we've seen — the Big Bads that we've seen up to this point on the show — she has a really surprising back story that's quite grounded, that gets you really invested in who she really is fundamentally," Benoist said.

Meanwhile, Kara and Samantha's friendship will play a pivotal role in the battle. Benoist said that her character tends to let her compassion take over and it would be no different when facing Reign. Instead of going in for the kill, Kara will try her best to convince Reign to join the good side. How the World Killer will react to Kara's approach remains to be seen.

"Supergirl" season 3 airs Mondays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.