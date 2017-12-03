'Supergirl' Season 3 Mid-Season Finale Spoilers: Samantha Evolves Into Reign

YouTube/The CW Television Network A screenshot from the Season 3 mid-season finale teaser for "Supergirl" featuring the villain, Reign.

The third season of "Supergirl" may be heading to a break, but its latest trailer made sure that it will go out on a very high note.

The CW Television Network last Tuesday released a teaser trailer for the mid-season finale featuring Samantha (Odette Annable) and her imminent evolution into the villain, Reign. As the season's main antagonist, Reign is expected to pose a serious challenge to Supergirl (Melissa Benoist).

In the trailer, a voice can be heard narrating a frightening scene, saying, "It's here. The end of days. And in its wake, many cowards and killers and vile men will burn." The voice goes on to say, "and they will call it, 'Worldkiller.' Her rise will come at the fall of the righteous, and she will reign." Moreover, teaser also shows Supergirl finally discovering Reign's Fortress of Sanctuary.

CBR.com noted that Samantha involuntarily transformed into Reign, who was also called the Worldkiller, during the episode "Wake-Up." Upon seeing her Fortress of Sanctuary, Samantha dawned upon her destiny of ending the World of Man as the Worldkiller. Moreover, she was also told that all of her memories and emotions will be erased, which would signal the beginning of her transformation.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly back in October, Annabele shared some interesting details in relation to her character's transition to Reign and technically playing two roles: a mother and a super-villain. Annabele shared that she found the experience interesting since she's discovering things alongside her character. She also noted that not a lot of big revelations are happening with this.

"It's tiny little things that are really catching her eye and making her pay attention. It's not something yet that she's going to go to the cops over. It's a very, very slow burn and all the pieces are starting to come together as we speak," she added.

In addition, she said that her journey to becoming the Worldkiller was nothing short of exciting. "It's really exciting to see these scripts and see the little bits that start to happen and start to reveal who she really is. It's creepy," the actress stated.

The "Supergirl" season 3's mid-season finale airs Monday, Dec. 4, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.