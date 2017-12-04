'Supergirl' Season 3 Midseason Finale Spoilers: Supergirl's Camp Prepares To Face Reign

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Reign (Odette Annable) will face off with Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) in the midseason finale of "Supergirl" season 3.

The highly-anticipated encounter between Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Reign (Odette Annable) will finally happen in the midseason finale of "Supergirl" season 3.

According to the synopsis for the episode titled "Reign," Supergirl will look into the appearance of a shady symbol that suddenly popped up in different spots around National City. In her investigation, she will discover that it is connected to an ancient prophecy as well as the symbol of the infamous World Killer who happens to be the Kryptonite Reign.

In an interview with TVLine, Benoist teased that Supergirl's newest enemy have some surprises up her sleeve. "She's pretty spectacular to behold, and she will give Supergirl the fight of her life," the actress stated. "What sets her aside from the Big Bads that we've seen up to this point on the show [is that] she has a really surprising backstory that gets you really invested in who she really is fundamentally."

The actress also admitted that her character's usual goal to make her enemies change for the better might not work this time.

On the other hand, actress Chyler Leigh revealed that Reign could cause a lot of problem as a Big Bad, and everyone within Supergirl's circle will think of ways to defeat this season's villain. According to the actress who plays the role of Supergirl's adoptive sister Alex, viewers should expect to see a "collective force coming from Supergirl's side" to be able to contain Reign's evil plans.

Aside from Supergirl and Reign's encounter, the midseason finale will also feature the growing tension between Lena (Katie McGrath) and Morgan Edge (guest star Adrian Pasdar), which is why James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks) will decide to step in between them.

The midseason finale of "Supergirl" season 3 will air on The CW on Monday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. EDT.