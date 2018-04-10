'Supergirl' Season 3 News: Kara Deals With a Flaming Casket and Flying Monkeys in Midseason Premiere

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Promo image for 'Supergirl' Season 3

Winn's (Jeremy Jordan) father Winslow "The Toyman" Schott Sr. (Henry Czerny) will make sure that he will have an explosive exit when "Supergirl" returns for the second half of season 3.

In the promo trailer for the episode titled "Schott Through the Heart," Winn will be joined by his friend Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and other members of the Department of Extranormal Operations (DEO) during the funeral rites of his villainous father. But instead of a solemn event, The Toyman managed to set-up his own casket to make it explode during his own funeral to kill anyone who will send him off.

While Winn and the others managed to survive the explosion, the trailer also teased that a new person who replicates the vileness of The Toyman prepared other tricks to cause trouble in National City. Based on the trailer, The Toyman created mechanical monkeys that can fly and hurt people within sight. This means that Supergirl must do everything to destroy all of The Toyman's murderous creations.

But Supergirl will not be the only one who will run after the flying monkeys. According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode, Winn's estranged mother Mary (guest star Laurie Metcalf) will join him and the DEO to stop the new The Toyman from his evil plans. She will also use the opportunity to explain to her son why she decided to abandon him in the past.

The trailer also revealed that Supergirl will also work with James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks) in the upcoming episode. This means that the ex-lovers will be spending time together after their breakup in season 2.

The synopsis also revealed that Mon-El (Chris Wood) will relay a very important message to Kara regarding an important information about the Worldkillers, while Alex (Chyler Leigh) will become wary about Myr'nn's (guest star Carl Lumbly) current behavior.

Meanwhile, executive producer Jessica Queller talked to TVLine to discuss what fans should look forward to in the second half of "Supergirl" season 3.

According to the executive producer, a big discovery is about to unfold in the upcoming episodes. "There's a big reveal" that will involve Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) "that will enrage Supergirl and the DEO. It turns into an epic battle of wills between the two women. I wouldn't want to miss it!" Queller also stated.

On the other hand, Comicbook.com reported that The CW also released a photo featuring Mon-El wearing a red costume that pays homage to his comic book character from DC Comics. This is a major upgrade from the black leather suit that he is currently using in the TV series.

The synopsis for episode 15 claimed that Mon-El will start the intense training with Supergirl so that he can be prepared to help her in the upcoming fight with the Worldkillers who are planning to invade the Earth. This could also mean that Kara will finally learn that one of her best friends Sam (Odette Annable) is actually part of the Worldkillers since her alter ego Reign is the one who causes a lot of trouble in the city.

The second half of "Supergirl" season 3 will begin airing on The CW on Monday, April 16, at 8 p.m. EDT.