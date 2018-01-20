'Supergirl' Season 3 News: Kara May Help Reign Become a Better Person, Says Melissa Benoist

Facebook/Supergirl Supergirl may help Reign become a better person in "Supergirl" season 3.

While Sam (Odette Annable) is not aware that she is the alter-ego of the Worldkiller Reign, Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) may help her become a better person and a hero eventually in "Supergirl" season 3.

As Reign, Sam has already engaged in numerous matches with the Girl of Steel and is unaware of what's happening around her. However, as the main villain of "Supergirl" season, 3 will turn to Alex (Chyler Leigh) in her attempt to understand why she cannot remember certain things that happen in her daily life, it is just a matter of time before it is revealed that she and Reign are one and the same.

In a recent interview, Benoist shared that Supergirl will, indeed, discover Sam's secret soon. However, more than anything, the actress believes that what is worth anticipating is that what Sam's reaction will be once she finds out that she is Reign after all.

"What I think is the most important is how Sam is going to react, because obviously she has no awareness of what's happening right now," Benoist said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Despite finding out who Sam really is, Benoist believes that she will not abandon her friend. While the discovery will place the Girl of Steel in a difficult situation, she believes that, in the end, the hero that she is will enable her to make the right decision in dealing with Sam.

"But knowing Supergirl, and how she tends to deal with situations, and how she thinks everyone deserves a second chance, and that you can change and be a better person and a hero, I think she'll try to help her," Benoist said.

"Supergirl" airs Monday evenings on The CW at 8 ET until February 5. The series is set to enter another hiatus beginning February 12 and resumes airing with new episodes beginning April 16.