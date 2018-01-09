'Supergirl' Season 3 News: Show Not in Trouble at All Despite Unusual Hiatus

(Photo: The CW) A still from "Supergirl" season 3.

When it was announced that "Supergirl" will be on a hiatus not long after its midseason premiere, fans were immediately worried about the fate of the show.

The Melissa Benoist-led DC Comics adaptation will be back with a new episode next week, but the show will have to turn over its Monday 9 p.m. ET timeslot to "Legends of Tomorrow" for nine weeks starting Feb. 12 up to April 9 for that series to finish its third season run.

This is because the original Tuesday 9 p.m. ET timeslot of "Legends of Tomorrow" will be taken over by the new comic book series "Black Lightning."

"Supergirl" season 3 will then air its remaining episodes, with the finale dropping on June 18. By that time, the rest of the Arrowverse shows have completed their respective seasons.

Naturally, fans were concerned that it was the Girl of Steel that had to be sidelined, leading them to believe that the superhero might not be on the air for long.

However, The CW president Mark Pedowitz said that there is no need to worry. At the Television Critics Association winter press tour, he said that the show's "production issues" are what led them to opt for the "Supergirl" hiatus.

These issues do not have anything to do with the firing if Andrew Kreisberg due to the sexual misconduct allegations, per TVLine sources.

Pedowitz added that they would not want each of their superhero shows on air together.

At the same time, we thought, "This is a good place put 'Legends,'" knowing that "iZombie" would go behind it at the end of February. It also allowed us to extend into the summer, to give us more original programming, which is actually a good thing for us.

He said that they share the same enthusiasm and support for the show with "Supergirl" fans: