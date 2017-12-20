'Supergirl' Season 3 News: 'This Is Us' Star Krys Marshall Lands Recurring Role

(Photo: Facebook/TheCWSupergirl) Promo image for "Supergirl."

The cast lineup for "Supergirl" season 3 continues to expand.

A new female cast member has joined the superhero drama, according to reports. Krys Marshall, who recently appeared on the NBC drama "This is Us," has been tapped to recur on the show's third season.

She will play Julia Freeman, a musician in her twenties who lives near National City. She might help Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) in her latest fight, since she holds important clues about Reign's (Odette Annable) true identity.

"This is Us" is not the only TV credit under Marshall's belt. She has starred in other notable programs such as "NCIS," "One Day at a Time," and "How I Met Your Mother." It's still unclear how Julie will fit into Supergirl's fight against Reign. However, since Reign is Supergirl's biggest enemy yet, the lead heroine will need all the help she can get to defeat the villainous character.

The CW has released a new trailer for the midseason premiere and it shows Supergirl's new allies teaming up to protect National City. While they take care of Reign, Supergirl appears to be recovering from her injuries following her first fight with the Worldkiller.

In an interview last month, showrunner Andrew Kreisberg confirmed the winter premiere would be titled "The Legion of Super-Heroes." The group, which was introduced in the comics, also included Saturn Girl (Amy Jackson) and Brainiac 5 (Jesse Rath).

"Episode 10 is called 'Legion of Super-Heroes,' and you can't call it that without having the Legion of Super-Heroes in it," said Kreisberg "We've hinted at the Legion going back to Season 1, when we saw the Legion ring in the Fortress of Solitude, so the Legion will have a presence ... We feel that Reign is the best villain we've ever had — so it's going to take all the allies that she can muster to take Reign down."

"Supergirl" season 3 returns with new episodes on Monday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.