'Supergirl' Season 3 News: Timeslot Change Has Fans Fearing Cancellation

(Photo: The CW) Reign shows no mercy on Supergirl in the midseason finale.

With the introduction of "Black Lightning" to The CW next year, "Supergirl" takes the hit.

Unlike the rest of the Arrowverse shows, the Melissa Benoist-headlined series will take not one but two breaks in the new year.

"Supergirl" will still air its midseason premiere on Jan. 15 in the same Monday 8 p.m. timeslot only to turn over the spot to "Legends of Tomorrow" come Feb. 12.

This is because "Black Lightning" will take over the Tuesday 9 p.m. ET timeslot of "Legends of Tomorrow" to follow up "The Flash" starting Jan. 16.

The change is also necessary to give way to the nine remaining episodes of the ensemble series with the finale set for April 9. "Supergirl" will then be back on April 16 to finish its run.

"Legends of Tomorrow" has fewer episodes than the remaining DC TV shows and it looks like The CW is prioritizing to finish its junior run since it is a lot shorter.

However, fans still cannot help but worry about the fate of "Supergirl" on the air. The changes mean that season 3 will wrap up in June, a time during which other shows in its original schedule are no longer on.

Matt Webb Mitovich of TVLine says that "Supergirl" could use the break anyway as it moves past the firing of executive producer Andrew Kreisberg, who was deeply involved in the series.

One might ask themselves: Perhaps production on The Supergirl needs/could benefit from some "time off," to adjust/get the writing caught up in the wake of recent events?

Despite this, fans fear that "Supergirl" might be getting the axe soon. While a renewal for a fourth and even fifth is likely, many of them doubt that it will go beyond that.

The show, while it saw a dip in viewers and ratings, is still on par with other DC TV shows with 1.9 million weekly total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating. "Legends of Tomorrow" is at 1.71 million with the same rating.

The speculation about the possible cancellation comes after what many fans thought is a strong first half. The "Supergirl" season 3 midseason finale ended with Sam (Odette Annable) going full Reign, beating The Girl of Steel senseless. When it returns, the Legion of Superheroes, which includes Mon-El (Chris Wood) and Imra (Amy Jackson), are expected to help.