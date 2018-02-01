'Supergirl' Season 3 Spoilers: A Second Worldkiller Named Purity Wreaks Havoc

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Promotional image for 'Supergirl'

The upcoming episode of "Supergirl" season 3 will see Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) going up against another Worldkiller.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Both Sides Now," states that a second Worldkiller called Purity (guest star Krys Marshall) will enter the fold. Purity will find herself at the hands of the DEO. While there, Supergirl and Alex (Chyler Leigh) adopt varying methods of interrogation in an effort to extract information from Purity.

They still do not know how to take down Reign (Odette Annable), and they are hoping that Purity knows something. However, it does not take long before Purity breaks free from the DEO. She will then begin attacking the city's subway tunnels.

Elsewhere, J'onn (David Harewood), Winn (Jeremy Jordan), and Mon-El (Christopher Wood) will have their hands full. The three of them will join forces in the hopes of repairing the Legion ship.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with a voice taunting Supergirl, who is then seen literally being blown away. It is revealed that the voice belongs to Purity, who is also a powerful Worldkiller.

"You want to hurt me because you're hurt. You want me weak because you're weak," Purity says to Supergirl. "Someone cut something out of you, and you feel the hole every day."

Mere men are no match for Purity, as she sends them flying with ease. At one point, Purity puts Supergirl in a chokehold. It definitely looks like Purity is going to be a tough opponent for Supergirl to face, especially given her powerful abilities. But, Supergirl is likely not going to give up, as the fate of the world rests on her shoulders.

"I am the word of justice, the scalding light," she says towards the end. "I am Purity."

"Supergirl" season 3 airs Mondays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.