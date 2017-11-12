'Supergirl' Season 3 Spoilers: Alex Gets to Have Fun After Breakup; Cast Member Teases Reign's Shocking Powers

(Photo: The CW) A promotional still from "Supergirl" season 3.

Sanvers may be over now but this won't stop Alex (Chyler Leigh) from having fun. In fact, the DEO agent will get back out there in future episodes of "Supergirl" season 3.

Make no mistake about it — Alex is totally heartbroken after calling it quits with Maggie (Floriana Lima) after realizing that they want different things, but Kara (Melissa Benoist) will help her move on by taking her this week to their family home.

Although Alex is not in the highest of spirits right now in "Supergirl" season 3, executive producer Andrew Kreisberg teased to Entertainment Weekly that she will not be wallowing in sadness:

There's going to be — I can't say relationship or even a romance — but Alex is going to have a fun interaction in the upcoming episodes that's funny and sweet, but also speaks to the Maggie story, which we love.

Apart from meeting the individual that will help Alex move forward in the love department, fans can also look forward to getting another puzzle piece in Winn's (Jeremy Jordan) family tree.

Laurie Metcalf, who is known for playing the role of genius Sheldon's (Jim Parsons) mother in "The Big Bang Theory," has been cast to play the role of the tech expert's estranged mother. She will appear in episode 15, which will air next year.

"Supergirl" season 3 is also slowly building up the big bad Reign (Odette Annable). In an interview with Screen Rant, David Harewood teased that his character J'onn J'onzz will have a tough time battling her.

Yes. Gonna see some real J'onn J'onzz magic coming up in one of the fights. But she's very strong. I was surprised at how well she can look after herself. But she's full of surprises and I think audiences are going to be — first of all, when I walked on set the other day, I was shocked at what I saw. It's a pretty arresting sight. Reign doesn't exactly treat anyone with kid gloves.

"Supergirl" season 3 airs every Monday on The CW.