'Supergirl' Season 3 Spoilers: Arrowverse Crossover Begins at Barry and Iris' Wedding

The upcoming episode of "Supergirl" season 3 will begin the crossover event with "Arrow," "The Flash," and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow."

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Crisis on Earth-X, Part 1," states that the superhero gang will get together for the wedding of Barry (guest star Grant Gustin) and Iris (guest star Candice Patton). However, the event will be interrupted by a group of villains from Earth-X. The crossover event will surely be one for the books as it will bring together the best superheroes in Arrowverse.

Citizen Cold (guest star Wentworth Miller), The Ray (guest star Russell Tovey), Felicity Smoak (guest star Emily Bett Rickards), and Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) will all lend a hand, but they will have to work hard because the villains may be the most dangerous yet. The group of superheroes will be led by Green Arrow/Oliver Queen (guest star Stephen Amell), Supergirl/Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist), The Flash/Barry Allen, and White Canary/Sara Lance (guest star Caity Lotz).

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with the heroes preparing for battle and assembling to take the villains down. A demonstration of powers and skills follow. While there is a lot of excitement surrounding the crossover event, fans are looking forward to the appearance of Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh).

The previous episode of "Supergirl," titled "Wake Up," saw Kara reuniting with Mon-El (Chris Wood). However, their reunion was not all smiles and embraces. Mon-El was not the same as he was before, and it was revealed that he actually spent seven years in the future. While Mon-El assured Kara that he could never forget about her, everything came to a screeching halt when it was revealed that he is married.

With Mon-El now unavailable, fans are wondering whether the introduction of Brainiac 5 (Jesse Rath) will pave the way for romance for Kara and the Legion of Super-Heroes member. Benoist, however, is keeping that information to herself.

"Supergirl" season 3 airs Mondays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.