'Supergirl' Season 3 Spoilers: Can A Legion of Superheroes Member Revive Supergirl?

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Melissa Benoist as Supergirl

The Girl of Steel is still in a troubled state when "Supergirl" returns for the second half of season 3.

In the midseason finale, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) was left unconscious after Samantha Arias (Odette Annable) unleashed her powers as the vicious Reign and attacked her. Supergirl was not able to protect herself, and their battle left her unconscious while her loved ones and the rest of National City looked on helplessly.

According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Legion of Superheroes," Supergirl will still be unconscious and in a dream-like state as a result of her previous fight with Reign. Because of this, Mon-El (Chris Wood) tapped his fellow Legion of Superheroes member Brainiav-5 (Jesse Rath) to help them in their attempt to revive the sleeping Supergirl.

On the other hand, Reign will continue her quest of spreading fear and destruction on National City. This is why the members of DEO will ask the Legion of Superheroes to help them try to stop her.

According to reports, Mon-El, Brainiac-5, and Saturn Girl (Amy Jackson) will not be the only Legion members who will be featured in this season of "Supergirl" since two more characters will be introduced in the show's upcoming episodes.

But while there are no news yet regarding the names of the said characters, Bleeding Cool speculated that the caterer portrayed by Jessica Parker Kennedy during the wedding of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West (Candice Patton) featured on the Crisis on Earth-X crossover episode could be one of the Legion members who will be revealed. Based on the report, her character could turn out to be Barry's granddaughter XS who is also a member of the Legion.

The midseason premiere of "Supergirl" season 3 will be aired by The CW on Monday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. EDT.