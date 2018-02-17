'Supergirl' Season 3 Spoilers: Can Supergirl Catch Reign Before It Takes Over Sam

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Reign (Odette Annable) and Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) in 'Supergirl'

Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) managed to reach Julia Freeman (Krys Marshall) despite being taken over by Purity in the midseason finale of "Supergirl" season 3. This could mean that she can do the same for Samantha Arias (Odette Annable) even if her evil alter ego Reign comes along.

But according to the actress who portrays the role of Kryptonian villain, Reign is not afraid if Supergirl could stop her from doing her evil plots on Earth.

"I don't think Reign is worried about her power in any way," Annable told Entertainment Weekly. "That's one of the reasons I love playing this character — because there's no gray area for her. It's very black or white."

Annable also said that Reign will not let Supergirl stop her from doing what she wants.

In a separate report, Annable might have hinted that Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) already found out that Sam is actually Reign during the midseason finale. According to Annable, she feels that Sam might not even be the one to find out that she is the one causing all the destructions in National City whenever Reign takes over her.

"Her journey is to try to enlist everybody's help and just to desperately find out what's going on. I don't even know if that's something that she comes on to her own. I think that's something that she enlists from somebody else and I can't say who," the actress also said.

If she was not talking about Lena, Annable might be referring to Supergirl's adoptive sister Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) since she has been helping her and her daughter Ruby in the previous episodes. But the actress and The CW has yet to confirm the speculations.

The CW will air the next episode of "Supergirl" season 3 on Monday, April 16, at 8 p.m. EST.