'Supergirl' Season 3 Spoilers, Cast: The Pairing Comic Book Fans Never Thought Will See Rises

(Photo: The CW) Lena Luthor in "Supergirl" season 3, episode 5, "Damage."

"Supergirl" season 3 is doing a first by putting a Luthor and an Olsen in a love knot.

By the end of "Supergirl" season 3, episode 5, "Damage," the connection between Lena (Katie McGrath) and James (Mehcad Brooks) took a big step toward intimacy, pointing to a potential romance between the two.

This is all the more hinted by McGrath herself in a recent interview with TVLine:

You've got this sort of antagonism between the two of us [because] we're still not quite sure of what our professional roles are. And then layered in on top of that, obviously, is the added fun of our professional roles getting a little bit shady because of personal feelings. So I think as the season goes on, that is going to come more into the forefront.

In the episode in question, James took a bullet for Lena after a distraught mother tried to kill her believing that she poisoned her child with the device she made to stop Rhea's (Teri Hatcher) invasion in the previous season.

In the comics, Luthors do not usually get along with Superman's allies and friends. In fact, James has been skeptical of Lena from the get-go, putting her in the same light as her evil brother Lex. But it looks like he will be happy to be proven wrong.

Ever since Lena bought CatCo early in "Supergirl" season 3, things have been tense between the two although there were still noticeable undertones of romance bubbling beneath the surface.

When the cast was promoting "Supergirl" season 3 in conventions and events, Brooks always teased that his character will find love this year. Fans thought he was referring to Samantha (Odette Anable) soon to be big bad Reign and never did they think it will be Lena.

Naturally, the hint of the romance had fans divided — majority of them strongly against where things are obviously going for the pair in "Supergirl" season 3.

Many still believe that should Lena be in a relationship, it should be with Kara (Melissa Benoist) although the show has made it clear that they are just best friends and "sisters" by heart. Add to that the fact that Mon-El (Chris Wood) is now back in their lives.

"Supergirl" season 3 returns tomorrow with episode 7, "Wake Up."