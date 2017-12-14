Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Promo image for 'Supergirl'

The third season of "Supergirl" is adding a new recurring character named Julia Freeman (Krys Marshall) once it starts airing again next year. The question now is how she will be able to help the titular protagonist, aka Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist), in the battle against Reign (Odette Annable).

Marshall's addition to the cast was recently confirmed by TV Line. She is also known for her roles in other TV shows such as "This Is Us" and "NCIS."

Meanwhile, there is some mystery surrounding Marshall's role.

Based on the report, Julia Freeman does not seem like she will be another super-powered character. In fact, she was described by TV Line as a "20-something musician" who resides near National City. However, she might have an important connection to Reign which can help Supergirl learn about her new powerful adversary's identity.

Reign is definitely one of the strongest enemies Kara will have to defeat. In fact, the titular character was left in extremely bad shape when the show went on its mid-season hiatus last week. The adversary's never-before-seen strength makes all the help Kara can get very essential, even from the characters who do not wear capes.

This was previously hinted at by former executive producer Andrew Kreisberg, who told TV Line: "Supergirl is about to face her greatest nemesis in the three years that we've been doing the show ... so it's going to take all the allies that she can muster to take Reign down."

Showrunners and cast members have been building up the expectations around how Reign will fare as an enemy of Kara's.

In an earlier interview with Collider, Benoist said: "I think Reign is going to surprise people. She is pretty spectacular to behold and she definitely will give Supergirl the fight of her life. I think what sets her aside from the villains that we've seen — the Big Bads that we've seen up to this point on the show — she has a really surprising back story that's quite grounded, that gets you really invested in who she really is fundamentally."

Of course, fans know by now that Reign's real identity is Samantha Arias. But, as Benoist said, she is different from other previous antagonists in the show since Samantha remains unaware of all the chaos and destruction that her evil alter ego is causing.

"Supergirl" returns on Monday, Jan. 15, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.