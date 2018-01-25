'Supergirl' Season 3 Spoilers: Lena Worries About Turning Over to the Luthor Dark Side

Facebook/TheCWSupergirl Promotional image for 'Supergirl'

The upcoming episode of "Supergirl" season 3 will see how the conflict between Lena (Katie McGrath) and Morgan Edge (guest star Adrian Pasdar) will escalate.

The synopsis for the next episode, titled "For Good," states that Morgan Edge will find himself in danger. Someone unknown will attempt to murder him, and while the person does not succeed, Morgan will suffer and barely comes out of the ordeal alive. He will point the finger at Lena, accusing her of trying to kill him. In retaliation, he will promise to destroy her.

Lena, on the other hand, will grow increasingly concerned that her hatred for Morgan will cause her to turn to the Luthor dark side. As a result, Kara (Melissa Benoist) will interfere in an effort to help her ally.

Elsewhere, Sam (Odette Annable) will realize that her expiry is getting nearer. She will turn to Alex (Chyler Leigh) and confess her findings to her. Alex will then make a decision to conduct some medical tests, hoping to discover what is behind all of this.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with J'onn (David Harewood) stating the very obvious observation that "this world is a crazy place right now." However, it seems National City has it harder, as Reign is still roaming free along with the world killers. Kara feels helpless because she cannot track them down. Instead, she is left with no other choice but to wait for their next strike.

"There is great power in being calm at the center of the storm," J'onn advises her. "A beacon to show the way, Supergirl is here to remind us about what's best in ourselves. That's what's most important."

The clip also shows Lena foaming at the mouth. She is later seen unconscious as Kara carries her.

"Supergirl" season 3 airs Mondays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.